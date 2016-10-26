Quantcast
Boise company helps advertisers circumvent ad-blockers (access required)

By: Benton Alexander Smith October 26, 2016 0

A Boise-based software company is helping publishers protect their bottom lines by making it easier for advertisers to reach digital audiences. Swift Impressions, founded in 2015, allows ads to circumvent ad-blocker programs. The company’s founder, Nicholas Jones, came up with the idea while working for the media group NogginWok after he was chided for using an ...

Benton Alexander Smith is a reporter for the Idaho Business Review, covering the Idaho Legislature, new business, technology and financial services.

