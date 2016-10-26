James Kibbee promoted at Cutting Edge landscape

James Kibbee has been promoted to west operations manager for Cutting Edge Landscape, overseeing the facility, personnel, and operations for the maintenance department at the Nampa branch.

Kibbee joined Cutting Edge Landscape in May 2005. In addition to having extensive experience in all aspects of the landscaping industry, he’s a Certified Landscape Technician and has served as a CLT Judge since 2010. He also holds several other professional certifications. He is preparing to take the Arborist exam to add to his list of credentials.