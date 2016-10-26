Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

One of the hottest segments of the commercial real estate market right now is multi-family housing. Throughout Boise, projects have been completed or are nearing completion, driven by demand from millennials, “empty nesters” and Boise State University students. Recent projects include La Pointe, Rivers Edge and The Vista East Apartments in the Lusk Street area, ...