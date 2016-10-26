Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Priefert Manufacturing, a Mount Pleasant, Texas, ranch, farm and rodeo equipment manufacturer, is opening a warehouse and distribution center for its steel division near Boise Airport to serve the Pacific Northwest, according to a release from the Boise Valley Economic Partnership. Priefert leased a 20,000-square-foot former Boise Cascade building on Commerce Street that has rail access. ...