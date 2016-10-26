Tom Hoffmann promoted at Boise Cascade

Tom Hoffmann has been appointed vice president of operations for Building Materials Distribution or BMD at Boise Cascade, effective October 26.

Hoffmann joined Boise Cascade as a sales trainee in 1981 and has served in various sales and management positions with BMD throughout his career, including region manager of BMD’s Pacific Region and, most recently, division operations manager. Hoffmann received a B.A. in business from the University of Idaho.

Boise Cascade is one of the largest producers of plywood and engineered wood products in North America and a leading U.S. wholesale distributor of building products.