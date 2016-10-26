Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Family entertainment is going indoors at the Wahooz Family Fun Zone in Meridian with the Nov. 3 opening of the 70,000-square-foot Indoor Adventure Park. The indoor park is the latest addition to the 26-acre, family-owned Roaring Springs Water Park-Wahooz-Pinz Bowling Center complex that has evolved since two ownership groups first opened the neighboring Roaring Springs and ...