Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Construction / Wahooz expands into the great indoors (access required)

Wahooz expands into the great indoors (access required)

By: Teya Vitu October 26, 2016 0

Family entertainment is going indoors at the Wahooz Family Fun Zone in Meridian with the Nov. 3 opening of the 70,000-square-foot Indoor Adventure Park. The indoor park is the latest addition to the 26-acre, family-owned Roaring Springs Water Park-Wahooz-Pinz Bowling Center complex that has evolved since two ownership groups first opened the neighboring Roaring Springs and ...

Tagged with:

About Teya Vitu

Teya Vitu is an Idaho Business Review reporter, covering commercial real estate, construction, transportation and whatever else may intrigue him in the moment. Join me on Twitter at @IBR_TeyaVitu.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2016 Idaho Business Review | 855 W. Broad Street, Suite 103, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo