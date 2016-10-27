Quantcast
50-unit affordable housing headed for site near Esther Simplot Park

By: Teya Vitu October 27, 2016 0

The Boise City/Ada County Housing Authority will add its first newly built affordable housing complex for families in nearly 15 years with construction of the 50-unit Sandhill Crane Apartments. These will be built in what the city of Boise is increasingly marketing as the West End and within its expanding definition of downtown. Sandhill Crane will ...

About Teya Vitu

Teya Vitu is an Idaho Business Review reporter, covering commercial real estate, construction, transportation and whatever else may intrigue him in the moment. Join me on Twitter at @IBR_TeyaVitu.

