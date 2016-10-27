Bishop Kelly group donates $10,00 to Interfaith Sanctuary

A Bishop Kelly high school group called PATHS, or Program Aiding the Homeless Scholar, has donated $10,000 to the Interfaith Sanctuary homeless shelter.

The students in PATHS support Interfaith Sanctuary with volunteer hours, service learning projects and fundraising. the $10,000 will be used to create a kids’ play area.The area will include a basketball hoop, arts & crafts table, tetherball, hop Scotch, 4 square plus an area for planned activities.

“These PATHS teens knew what our kids needed here at the shelter because they come and play with them every Tuesday night,” said Jodi Peterson, the sanctuary co-director.