Home / News / Business News / Boise creates permitting tool for new businesses (access required)

By: Benton Alexander Smith October 27, 2016 0

The city of Boise has changed its licensing and permitting process in order to make the startup process easier for new businesses. The city partnered with OpenCounter, a San Francisco software company, to build a web application that allows businesses to apply for permits and licenses. The website aggregates zoning information and city codes and guides users ...

