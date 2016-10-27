Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



The city of Boise has changed its licensing and permitting process in order to make the startup process easier for new businesses. The city partnered with OpenCounter, a San Francisco software company, to build a web application that allows businesses to apply for permits and licenses. The website aggregates zoning information and city codes and guides users ...