Realtors donate $1,000 to assist Louisiana flood victims

Realtors donate $1,000 to assist Louisiana flood victims

By: IBR Staff October 27, 2016 0

Pictured (l-r) are BRR board of directors Carey Farmer, president, Group One Sotheby’s International Realty; Danielle Cullip, Treasurer, Silverhawk Realty; Katrina Wehr, President-Elect, Keller Williams Realty Boise; Brenda Kolsen, Immediate Past President, Woodhouse Group; Gary Salisbury, Vice President, Red Barn Real Estate. Photo courtesy of BRR.

The Boise Regional Realtors Board of Directors donated $1,000 to the National Association of Realtors Relief Fund to help flood victims in southern Louisiana cover housing-related expenses.

BRR’s donation will be added to the nearly $350,000 collected so far, from other associations and realtors who have donated individually. 

In 2015, BRR and Idaho Realtors distributed $8,000 in grants to victims of the Kamiah wildfires with money from the RRF.

