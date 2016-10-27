Realtors donate $1,000 to assist Louisiana flood victims
By: IBR Staff
October 27, 2016
Idaho Business Review
Pictured (l-r) are BRR board of directors Carey Farmer, president, Group One Sotheby’s International Realty; Danielle Cullip, Treasurer, Silverhawk Realty; Katrina Wehr, President-Elect, Keller Williams Realty Boise; Brenda Kolsen, Immediate Past President, Woodhouse Group; Gary Salisbury, Vice President, Red Barn Real Estate. Photo courtesy of BRR.
The Boise Regional Realtors Board of Directors donated $1,000 to the National Association of Realtors Relief Fund to help flood victims in southern Louisiana cover housing-related expenses.
BRR’s donation will be added to the nearly $350,000 collected so far, from other associations and realtors who have donated individually.
In 2015, BRR and Idaho Realtors distributed $8,000 in grants to victims of the Kamiah wildfires with money from the RRF.