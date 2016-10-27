Verizon donation aims to prevent domestic abuse

Verizon has donated $10,000 to the Women’s and Children’s Alliance, a Boise nonprofit that provides safety, healing and freedom from domestic abuse and sexual assault.

The donation will be used to provide financial literacy education to victims of domestic and/or sexual violence, said Bev La Chance, WCA deputy director. It comes from Verizon’s HopeLine program, which supports domestic violence prevention and awareness programs nationwide.

“Through personal financial and money management education, women can move toward greater economic and personal autonomy and move away from abuser dependency,” La Chance said.

The HopeLine program collects no-longer-used wireless phones, batteries and accessories from any wireless carrier. Phones that can be refurbished are sold for reuse and those without value are disposed of in an environmentally sound way. Proceeds from the program are used to provide wireless phones and cash grants to local shelters and non-profit organizations that focus on domestic violence prevention and awareness.