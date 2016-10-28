Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



An Idaho nonprofit is trying to draw attention to Idaho's virtual reality talent and had its first major success at its VR Bash during Boise Startup Week. Idaho Virtual Reality Council works to bring attention to virtual and augmented reality technology companies in the Northwest through networking events and educational seminars. Its organizers predict that the ...