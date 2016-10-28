Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



When the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration, or OSHA, announced its latest batch of rule changes a few months ago, most employers focused on the increased reporting requirements and the imminent public posting of injury information to the agency’s website. But OSHA also indicated that, once the new rules become effective, an employer that ...