Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Business News / With new software, businesses can make virtual reality videos (access required)

With new software, businesses can make virtual reality videos (access required)

By: Benton Alexander Smith October 28, 2016 0

A new virtual reality company in Boise is developing software that will help businesses make their own immersive marketing and training videos. The software by VRigami, founded in May, walks non-technical users through the creation of a virtual reality video. The company was founded by the angel investor Denise Dunlap and game developers Markus Nigrin and Martin Schwarz ...

About Benton Alexander Smith

Benton Alexander Smith is a reporter for the Idaho Business Review, covering the Idaho Legislature, new business, technology and financial services.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2016 Idaho Business Review | 855 W. Broad Street, Suite 103, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo