Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



A new virtual reality company in Boise is developing software that will help businesses make their own immersive marketing and training videos. The software by VRigami, founded in May, walks non-technical users through the creation of a virtual reality video. The company was founded by the angel investor Denise Dunlap and game developers Markus Nigrin and Martin Schwarz ...