Melissa Schug joins Idaho Independent Bank

Melissa Schug joins Idaho Independent Bank

October 31, 2016

Melissa SchugMelissa Schug has been appointed business banking officer in the private/business banking department at Idaho Independent Bank. She will focus primarily on merchant services, cash management, private banking and sales.

Schug has nine  years of banking and finance experience. She serves as president of the Idaho Financial Literacy Coalition board and on the board of Camp River Run. She was awarded the 2013 Volunteer of the Year and 2013 Events and Networking Team Member of the Year from the Boise Young Professionals. She’s a 2014 Idaho Business Review Accomplished Under 40 honoree  and 2016 TWIN honoree with The Women’s and Children’s Alliance.

