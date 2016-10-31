Quantcast
Home / News / Business News / Mother Earth Brew is up and brewing in Nampa (access required)

Mother Earth Brew is up and brewing in Nampa (access required)

By: Teya Vitu October 31, 2016 0

Mother Earth Brew Co. started brewing beer in mid-September in Nampa at a retrofitted seed building that's expected to produce the largest volume of beer in Idaho in 2017. A 500-square-foot tasting room with capacity for 33 people opened at the brewery on Oct. 8. Owner Daniel Love forecasts his 40-barrel Mueller four-vessel brew house will produce ...

About Teya Vitu

Teya Vitu is an Idaho Business Review reporter, covering commercial real estate, construction, transportation and whatever else may intrigue him in the moment. Join me on Twitter at @IBR_TeyaVitu.

