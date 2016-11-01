Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Until recently, the Boise Centre was just one squat building on the southwest side of Grove Plaza. By St. Patrick’s Day, the city’s convention center will be incorporated into four buildings on three sides of the plaza, linked together by an elevated concourse now in early phases of construction. Boise Centre now stretches from Front and ...