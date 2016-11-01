Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Construction / Boise Centre now journeys from building to building to building (access required)

Boise Centre now journeys from building to building to building (access required)

By: Teya Vitu November 1, 2016 0

Until recently, the Boise Centre was just one squat building on the southwest side of Grove Plaza. By St. Patrick’s Day, the city’s convention center will be incorporated into four buildings on three sides of the plaza, linked together by an elevated concourse now in early phases of construction. Boise Centre now stretches from Front and ...

Tagged with:

About Teya Vitu

Teya Vitu is an Idaho Business Review reporter, covering commercial real estate, construction, transportation and whatever else may intrigue him in the moment. Join me on Twitter at @IBR_TeyaVitu.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2016 Idaho Business Review | 855 W. Broad Street, Suite 103, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo