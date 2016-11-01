Boise Regional Realtors donate sports equipment to Boys & Girls Clubs

The Boise Regional Realtors collected 267 sports balls and $2,667 in donations and matching funds to benefit the Boys & Girls Clubs of Ada County. The realtor outreach committee held its BRR Won’t Drop the Ball equipment drive beginning Aug. 29 and ending Oct. 19. Following the National Association of Realtors lead, BRR worked to address the specific needs of their local clubs.

“We currently have a very active athletic schedule at all of our locations. Donations of sports equipment and balls help our young athletes in basketball, soccer, volleyball, and other sports, grow their skills to their fullest potential,” said Heath Dreger, Director of Athletics at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Ada County. “It is exciting to see how a new basketball or soccer ball can light up a kid’s face and give them the motivation they need to keep practicing.”