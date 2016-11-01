Buy Idaho 30th anniversary celebration with D.L. Evans Bank

Quantcast
By: IBR Staff November 1, 2016 0

D.L. Evans Bank was a sponsor of the Buy Idaho 30th Anniversary Celebration on Oct. 13.

Pictured here is Chantayn Winner (left), assistant vice president cash management and business development officer and Dawn Davis (right), assistant vice president branch manager, ParkCenter branch. Photo courtesy of D.L. Evans Bank.

Pictured here is Tory Pearse, assistant vice president branch manager, Downtown Boise branch. Photo courtesy of D.L. Evans Bank.

