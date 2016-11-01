Quantcast
Jason Kajkowski named VP of finance for United Dairymen of Idaho

By: IBR Staff November 1, 2016 0

Jason KajkowskiJason Kajkowski has joined United Dairymen of Idaho as its vice president of finance. He will play a vital role as a strategic steward of Idaho’s dairy check-off dollars.

For 15 years, Kajkowski served in a variety of roles at Micron Technology, beginning in 2001 as a SAP training developer and editor and most recently as a senior manager and capital investments controller. Earlier, he worked as a technical writer at Micron Electronics in Nampa and in Michigan for the software and automotive industries.

Kajkowski holds a BA  in English from Western Michigan University and an MBA with an emphasis in finance from Boise State University.

