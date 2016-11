For the 11th consecutive year, Les Schwab Tire Centers is conducting a statewide turkey drive with the Idaho Foodbank and its community partners for Idahoans who are in need of meals this holiday season. From Nov. 1 to Dec. 31, Les Schwab Tire Centers will be accepting turkey donations. Last year, the drive provided more than 600 turkeys.

