YMCA, St. Luke’s break ground on South Meridian facility

The Treasure Valley Family YMCA and St. Luke’s Health System joined community partners, supporters, and honored guests on Oct. 25 to break ground on the South Meridian Family YMCA, located near the intersection of South Eagle and West Amity Roads.

Students from Hillsdale Elementary School (pictured) started the event by singing the Star Spangled Banner and led the crowd of 300 in the Pledge of Allegiance. Speakers and shovelers included Maureen O’Keeffe, Y board chair; Jim Cleary, co-chair of the South Meridian Y Capital Campaign; Marti Hill, retired farmer and South Meridian Y land donor; David Duro, Y president and CEO; Chris Roth, St. Luke’s senior vice president and chief operating officer; Kristin Armstrong, St. Luke’s director of community health and Meridian Mayor Tammy de Weerd.