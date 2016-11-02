Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices adds two agents

Real Estate agents Saundra Sweet and Dewy Shattuck have joined Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Idaho Realty in Boise.

Sweet has worked in real estate for more than 20 years. Her experience is in residential, commercial, business and land transactions. She also has experience in financing, having served as a loan officer.

Shattuck obtained his real estate license in 1995. He started in new construction in 1998 representing builders and buyers in Ada County. He received his broker’s license in 2007 and his Certified New Homes Sales designation in 2013. Before real estate, Shattuck worked for Cyprus Mining Company in four different states.