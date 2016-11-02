Quantcast
City of Boise opens first zero net energy building in Idaho

Photo courtesy of the City of Boise

On Oct. 24, Boise City Council President Pro Tem Lauren McLean (at podium) and Mayor Dave Bieter (center) celebrated the grand opening of Idaho’s first commercial zero net energy building. The building includes  geothermal heating and cooling, LED lights with motion and occupancy sensors, super-efficient enveloped insulation and 198 solar panels. The city will save an estimated $24,000 annually in energy costs.

The new zero net energy building will serve as the hub for the city’s 4,225-acre 20-Mile South biosolids application site. Biosolids treated at Boise’s two main wastewater treatment plants are applied to fields for growing forage crops. For more information, visit the city’s LIV website at http://www.livboise.org/blog.

