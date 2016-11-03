Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Ten building trades and construction students at Canyon and Owyhee counties’ vocational education school will build a tiny house from November to April that will be auctioned off as a fundraiser for Caldwell-based Metro Community Services. The project is the first partnership between MCS and Wilder-based Canyon-Owyhee School Service Agency (COSSA) Regional Technology & Education Center, ...