Home / News / Construction / Canyon County nonprofit, school partner to build a tiny house (access required)

Canyon County nonprofit, school partner to build a tiny house (access required)

By: Teya Vitu November 3, 2016 0

Ten building trades and construction students at Canyon and Owyhee counties’ vocational education school will build a tiny house from November to April that will be auctioned off as a fundraiser for Caldwell-based Metro Community Services. The project is the first partnership between MCS and Wilder-based Canyon-Owyhee School Service Agency (COSSA) Regional Technology & Education Center, ...

About Teya Vitu

Teya Vitu is an Idaho Business Review reporter, covering commercial real estate, construction, transportation and whatever else may intrigue him in the moment. Join me on Twitter at @IBR_TeyaVitu.

