Coming soon: Ustick apartments that have a townhome feel (access required)

By: Teya Vitu November 3, 2016 0

A colorful set of row houses is going up on a stretch of Ustick Road. The 22-unit Gatehouse Apartments should be ready for residents in December, said Kim Christianson, property manager at Management Pro. Meridian-based Biltmore Co. started construction in June on two sets of nine row houses right up to the sidewalk along with a fourplex ...

About Teya Vitu

Teya Vitu is an Idaho Business Review reporter, covering commercial real estate, construction, transportation and whatever else may intrigue him in the moment. Join me on Twitter at @IBR_TeyaVitu.

