A colorful set of row houses is going up on a stretch of Ustick Road. The 22-unit Gatehouse Apartments should be ready for residents in December, said Kim Christianson, property manager at Management Pro. Meridian-based Biltmore Co. started construction in June on two sets of nine row houses right up to the sidewalk along with a fourplex ...