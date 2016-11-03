Film wins Zions Smart Women grant

Zions Bank has selected Karen Day to receive a 2016 Smart Women Grant for her efforts in promoting arts and culture in her community.

Day, along with her production team, are preparing to produce a feature-length documentary on three-time Olympic gold medalist and professional cyclist, Kristin Armstrong. The documentary “Because I Can” has already received prestigious accolades, including Best Short Film at Geena Davis’s Bentonville Film Festival in May 2016.

The $3,000 Smart Women Grant from Zions Bank will help Day and her team complete the documentary, which will encapsulate the challenges and struggles of Armstrong as she faces the Rio Olympic games, competing for her third gold medal in cycling.

Zions Bank’s Women’s Financial Group Smart Women micro-grants are awarded to those who promote the empowerment of women or directly benefit women of low-income and underserved populations in Utah and Idaho. Since 2004, Zions Bank has awarded 82 micro-grants totaling more than $235,000. This year Zions received 56 applications from women in Utah and Idaho, six of which were awarded grants.

Grants are awarded in the following categories: small business start-up and expansion, community development, continuing education and teacher support, child and elder care, health and human services, and arts and culture. For more information, visit zionsbank.com/smartwomen.