Mountain West Bank employees participate in their 7th annual Day of Caring

Volunteers were out and about in the Treasure Valley in September painting hallways and park benches, pulling weeds, creating park trails, sorting donated items and more as part of Mountain West Bank’s seventh annual Day of Caring community service project. Projects included painting trail markers in two sections at Nampa Parks Greenway, sorting items for Boise Rescue Mission, weeding flowerbeds and general cleanup around Kleiner Park in Meridian, placing logs for trail enhancements from erosion in Merrill Park – Eagle, painting nearly 50 picnic tables and trash cans for Nampa Parks and painting at the Good Samaritan Home in Boise.

Of the 95 Treasure Valley bank employees, 65 went out on projects and 30 kept the branches open. In addition, another 40 community volunteers worked on the Eagle project with Wright Bros., which provided a skiff loader for the logs, and Eagle Police Department and Eagle Fire Department, which provided four-wheelers.

