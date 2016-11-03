Riverstone students work on Table Rock rehab By: IBR Staff November 3, 2016 0 Photo courtesy of Riverstone International School In a single morning, local non-profit organizations were the recipients of about 450 hours of volunteer work by 180 Riverstone International School Middle and High School students Oct. 27. Students assembled engineering kits for the Discovery Center of Idaho and helped with Zoo Boise’s fall cleanup. They also helped clean and prepare two new parks, Molenaar Park and Esther Simplot Park, for the city of Boise. Another group replanted 10 acres of sagebrush on Table Rock to help replace the vegetation burned in last summer’s fire. The Morning of Service takes place twice per year; this is the school’s fourth year of holding these service days. Share this:EmailPrintFacebookLinkedInTwitterGoogle 3:20 pm Thu, November 3, 2016 Idaho Business Review IBR Staff
