Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Good Works / Riverstone students work on Table Rock rehab

Riverstone students work on Table Rock rehab

By: IBR Staff November 3, 2016 0

Photo courtesy of Riverstone International School

Photo courtesy of Riverstone International School

In a single morning, local non-profit organizations were the recipients of about 450 hours of volunteer work by 180 Riverstone International School Middle and High School students Oct. 27.

Students assembled engineering kits for the Discovery Center of Idaho  and helped with Zoo Boise’s fall cleanup. They also helped clean and prepare two new parks, Molenaar Park and Esther Simplot Park, for the city of Boise.  Another group replanted 10 acres of sagebrush on Table Rock to help replace the vegetation burned in last summer’s fire.

The Morning of Service takes place twice per year; this is the school’s fourth year of holding these service days.

About IBR Staff

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2016 Idaho Business Review | 855 W. Broad Street, Suite 103, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo