Soroptimist International of Boise offers grants for women

Women who serve as the primary wage earners for their families and seek financial assistance to continue their education or receive training can apply for the Soroptimist Live Your Dream: Education and Training Awards for Women. Applications are available at soroptimistboise.org/liveyour-dream, or by contacting siboise@soroptimist.net. The application deadline is November 15.

Soroptimist International of Boise will award a total of $4,000 to three recipients. The top recipient will advance to the Soroptimist Rocky Mountain Region level, where recipients could receive up to an additional $5,000. The program culminates with three finalist $10,000 awards.

The SI Boise club is active with several fundraising and service projects, including LunaFest, Dream it Be It for Girls, and the Holiday Project for seniors and foster children.