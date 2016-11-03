Steve Burgos appointed head of Boise’s public works department

Steve Burgos, manager of the environmental division of Boise’s public works department, has been appointed to lead the department. The Boise City Council affirmed his appointment Nov. 1. He will take over Dec. 23 when the current director, Neal Oldemeyer, retires.

Burgos joined the city in 2014 as manager of the environmental division and played roles in developing the city’s first LIV District in downtown Boise’s Central Addition neighborhood, the construction of the Dixie Drain phosphorus removal facility and the drafting of the city’s first Livability Report.

Burgos will assume responsibility for a multi-faceted department with a $88.2 million budget and more than 250 employees.He was previously a senior manager for Brown and Caldwell Environmental Consultants’ Boise office from 2005 to 2014 where he rose to the position of vice president. He worked at Black and Veatch Environmental Consultants as a business development and project manager from 2000 to 2005. From 1995 to 2000, he served in the U.S. Navy as an intelligence officer. He earned a bachelor’s degree in civil and environmental engineering from Duke University in 1995.