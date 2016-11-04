Benjamin Nelson is national group’s Western Region Community Banker of the Year

Benjamin Nelson, senior vice president at D.L. Evans Bank in Burley, has been chosen as the Independent Community Bankers of America’s 2016 Western Region Community Banker of the Year.

The group said that in a little over a year, Nelson transformed a real estate department on the brink of collapse—the department was on track to lose more than $500,000 for a second consecutive year and had lost over 50 percent of its staff—into a profit center for the bank with a projected net income of more than $400,000 in 2016.

ICBA Chairman Rebeca Romero Rainey, chairman and CEO of Centinel Bank of Taos, N.M., said, “his passion, drive and commitment to his community are an inspiration to the bank’s employees and exemplify the spirit of community banks nationwide.”

“Ben believes that big doors swing on small hinges and knew that little changes would make a difference in restoring the bank to profitability and improving morale,” said the D.L. Evans Bank employee who nominated Nelson for the award. Nelson also sits on the board of directors for the local chamber of commerce. He’ll be recognized at the 2017 ICBA Community Banking national convention in San Antonio.