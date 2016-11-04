Holland & Hart adds two associates to Boise office

Kirk Houston and Clay Karwisch have joined the law firm of Holland & Hart.

Houston assists clients with bankruptcy and commercial litigation matters. He served as a law clerk to the Honorable Ronald J. Wilper, of Idaho’s Fourth Judicial District, and as an associate in the Boise office of Moffatt Thomas, where his practice focused on commercial litigation, creditors’ rights, and loan transactions. Houston received a BA from the College of Idaho and JD from the University of Idaho College of Law.



Karwisch focuses his practice on commercial real estate transactions, including the acquisition, disposition, financing and leasing of all types of real estate assets. He also regularly advises fund sponsors in the structuring and formation of funds for investment in real estate. Karwisch was an associate in the Atlanta office of King & Spalding. He received a BS from the Georgia Institute of Technology and JD from the University of Virginia School of Law.

