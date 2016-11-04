Quantcast
Initiative helps veterans move into the workforce (access required)

By: Benton Alexander Smith November 4, 2016 0

The J.A. and Kathryn Albertson Family Foundation is working to build a better network between Idaho veterans and employers. The foundation founded Mission43 in March to build a networking system that connects veterans of the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan to services around the state and to open positions. Mission43 works with veteran service organizations such as ...

