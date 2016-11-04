Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Introduction: Low key & high tech More and more tech startups are making an appearance in the Boise area and throughout Idaho. That’s a good thing -- the jobs pay well and attract highly educated and skilled professionals. But starting a technology company comes with unique challenges, some of which are complicated by Idaho’s smaller population and distance ...