Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Construction / Portland law firm targets vinyl siding manufacturer (access required)

Portland law firm targets vinyl siding manufacturer (access required)

By: Garrett Andrews November 4, 2016 0

A Portland, Ore. law firm is going after a vinyl siding manufacturer with what it hopes will be a major class action lawsuit. Attorneys with Ball Janik filed suit in federal court recently against Associated Materials of Delaware, doing business as Alside. The suit makes several claims, including that Alside sold defective building materials and failed ...

About Garrett Andrews

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2016 Idaho Business Review | 855 W. Broad Street, Suite 103, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo