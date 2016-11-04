Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

A Portland, Ore. law firm is going after a vinyl siding manufacturer with what it hopes will be a major class action lawsuit. Attorneys with Ball Janik filed suit in federal court recently against Associated Materials of Delaware, doing business as Alside. The suit makes several claims, including that Alside sold defective building materials and failed ...