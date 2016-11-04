Quantcast
Roundup 11.4.16 (access required)

Roundup 11.4.16 (access required)

By: IBR Staff November 4, 2016

North American Cryo Bank, Inc. renewed 863 square feet at 2417 Bank Drive, Suite B1, in Boise.  DJ Thompson of Cushman & Wakefield/Commerce facilitated this transaction. Barrier Pest Control leased 238 square feet at 1655 Fairview Ave., in Boise.  DJ Thompson of Cushman & Wakefield/Commerce facilitated this transaction. D.A. Davidson & Co. leased 1,759 square feet at ...

