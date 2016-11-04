Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Good Works / Sockeye Brewing heads up first Bacon & Beer Benefit

Sockeye Brewing heads up first Bacon & Beer Benefit

By: IBR Staff November 4, 2016 0

Photo courtesy of Sockeye Brewing

Photo courtesy of Sockeye Brewing

Sockeye Brewing helds a Boise Bacon & Beer Benefit at its Fairview and Cloverdale location Oct. 8.

The brewery partnered with 14 local restaurants, several charitable businesses and 10 northwest breweries in organizing the event. It raised $12,856 for two local nonprofits: Meals on Wheels and Community Outreach Behavioral Services.

“We successfully created a casual atmosphere where people could hang out, socialize, enjoy great food and beer—all while contributing to a cause,” said Sockeye event coordinator Tylar Bell.

Tickets were available online for $25 and at the door for $30. All 500 tickets sold. Upon entrance, attendees received a commemorative 5 oz. logo glass, 20 drink tickets, 20 food tickets and 1 red marble—used to vote for a favorite bacon-inspired dish.

Each participating restaurant created a unique recipe focused on bacon.  A people’s choice vote determined the best dish. Touchmark’s signature lettuce wraps won the Culinary Champion pig trophy, along with the Bacon & Beer chef coat.

Daily’s, a supplier through Sysco foods, donated more than 300 pounds of bacon. Local and northwest breweries and a local cidery donated all of the libations.

About IBR Staff

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2016 Idaho Business Review | 855 W. Broad Street, Suite 103, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo