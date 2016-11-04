Sockeye Brewing heads up first Bacon & Beer Benefit

Sockeye Brewing helds a Boise Bacon & Beer Benefit at its Fairview and Cloverdale location Oct. 8.

The brewery partnered with 14 local restaurants, several charitable businesses and 10 northwest breweries in organizing the event. It raised $12,856 for two local nonprofits: Meals on Wheels and Community Outreach Behavioral Services.

“We successfully created a casual atmosphere where people could hang out, socialize, enjoy great food and beer—all while contributing to a cause,” said Sockeye event coordinator Tylar Bell.

Tickets were available online for $25 and at the door for $30. All 500 tickets sold. Upon entrance, attendees received a commemorative 5 oz. logo glass, 20 drink tickets, 20 food tickets and 1 red marble—used to vote for a favorite bacon-inspired dish.

Each participating restaurant created a unique recipe focused on bacon. A people’s choice vote determined the best dish. Touchmark’s signature lettuce wraps won the Culinary Champion pig trophy, along with the Bacon & Beer chef coat.

Daily’s, a supplier through Sysco foods, donated more than 300 pounds of bacon. Local and northwest breweries and a local cidery donated all of the libations.