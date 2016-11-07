Simplot to move into new HQ Thanksgiving week

The first wave of J.R. Simplot Co. employees is expected to move into the company’s new corporate headquarters on Nov. 21.

Simplot plans to move about 800 people into the nine-story edifice at 11th and Front streets in downtown Boise in six waves through Jan. 23, Simplot spokesman Ken Dey said.

The Simplot consolidation of nearly all its Treasure Valley staff into one building was originally scheduled for October but final construction delayed the move by about a month, Dey said.

The information technology, building services and support services will be the first group of Simplot employees to occupy the building. They will fill the second floor. The next waves will follow on a floor-by-floor basis, he said.

Simplot will move about 500 employees two blocks to the south from the One Capital Plaza building, where Simplot has had its corporate headquarters since the building opened in 1975.

About 300 other Simplot employees at several Treasure Valley locations will move to the new headquarters, including the 200-employee Food Group Division, the largest group moving downtown.

The new Simplot headquarters building has 265,000 square feet and a second annex building with 60,000 square feet that includes a cafeteria, auditorium, laboratories and a rooftop greenhouse for the plant sciences division.