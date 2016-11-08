Bench restaurant BBQ4LIFE uses anniversary to help homeless

Boise restaurant BBQ4LIFE celebrated their two-year anniversary on Oct. 30 with a festival and raffle at Vista Villlage in the Boise Bench neighborhood. The proceeds of the raffle were donated to Interfaith Sanctuary and Boise Rescue Mission. Patrons who dined at the restaurant were given one raffle ticket and could purchase additional tickets as well.

Gift basket sponsors inlcuded Ceramica, Bark and Purr, Moxie Java, Workman’s Outfitters, Hobby Lobby, Action Hobbies, Jake’s Gluten Free, Red Betty’s , Lee’s Candies, Idaho Krav , Reilly’s Family Barber Shop and Yong and Master Lee’s Taekwondo.

Interfaith Sanctuary provides a safe overnight emergency shelter for up to 164 men, women and families with children and helps guests identify and set goals that will lead to a successful transition out of homelessness.

Boise Rescue Mission Ministries serves the homeless and addicted of Boise, Nampa and surrounding areas from five locations in Ada and Canyon counties.