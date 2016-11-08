Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Good Works / Bench restaurant BBQ4LIFE uses anniversary to help homeless

Bench restaurant BBQ4LIFE uses anniversary to help homeless

By: IBR Staff November 8, 2016 0

Pictured here during the BBQ4LIFE event (l-r) are Interfaith Sanctuary case managers Aly Rojas and Tim Van Boeing, April Neale and Shelter Director Dan Ault. Photo courtesy of Interfaith Sanctuary.

Pictured here during the BBQ4LIFE event (l-r) are Interfaith Sanctuary case managers Aly Rojas and Tim Van Boening, April Neale and Shelter Director Dan Ault. Photo courtesy of Interfaith Sanctuary.

Boise restaurant BBQ4LIFE celebrated their two-year anniversary on Oct. 30 with a festival and raffle at Vista Villlage in the Boise Bench neighborhood. The proceeds of the raffle were donated to Interfaith Sanctuary and Boise Rescue Mission. Patrons who dined at the restaurant were given one raffle ticket and could purchase additional tickets as well. 

Gift basket sponsors inlcuded Ceramica, Bark and Purr, Moxie Java, Workman’s Outfitters, Hobby Lobby, Action Hobbies, Jake’s Gluten Free, Red Betty’s , Lee’s Candies, Idaho Krav , Reilly’s Family Barber Shop and Yong and Master Lee’s Taekwondo.

Interfaith Sanctuary provides a safe overnight emergency shelter for up to 164 men, women and families with children and helps guests identify and set goals that will lead to a successful transition out of homelessness.  

Boise Rescue Mission Ministries serves the homeless and addicted of Boise, Nampa and surrounding areas from five locations in Ada and Canyon counties.

Publicist and grant writer April Neale (left) accepts a check on behalf of Interfaith Sanctuary from BBQ4Life owners Brad and Bre Taylor. Photo courtesy of Interfaith Sanctuary.

Publicist and grant writer April Neale (left) accepts a check on behalf of Interfaith Sanctuary from BBQ4Life owners Brad and Bre Taylor. Photo courtesy of Interfaith Sanctuary.

About IBR Staff

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2016 Idaho Business Review | 855 W. Broad Street, Suite 103, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo