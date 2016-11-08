Quantcast
Home / IBR Headlines / Boise’s Cushman and Wakefield ownership shifts to Bakersfield, Calif. (access required)

By: Teya Vitu November 8, 2016 0

For the second time in less than three years, the Cushman & Wakefield commercial real estate office in Boise has a new owner – but the Cushman & Wakefield name will remain. Minneapolis-based Cushman & Wakefield Northmarq sold the local Cushman & Wakefield/Commerce office to Cushman & Wakefield/Pacific Commercial Realty Advisors (PACCRA) in Bakersfield, Calif., for ...

About Teya Vitu

Teya Vitu is an Idaho Business Review reporter, covering commercial real estate, construction, transportation and whatever else may intrigue him in the moment. Join me on Twitter at @IBR_TeyaVitu.

