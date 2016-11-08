Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

For the second time in less than three years, the Cushman & Wakefield commercial real estate office in Boise has a new owner – but the Cushman & Wakefield name will remain. Minneapolis-based Cushman & Wakefield Northmarq sold the local Cushman & Wakefield/Commerce office to Cushman & Wakefield/Pacific Commercial Realty Advisors (PACCRA) in Bakersfield, Calif., for ...