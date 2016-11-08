Quantcast
Colleen Shackelford is nurse practitioner at Center for Lifetime Health

By: IBR Staff November 8, 2016 0

colleen-shackelfordFamily Nurse Practitioner Colleen Shackelford has joined Center for Lifetime Health. She will be joining John Eck M.D., Physicians Assistant Laura Poly and licensed dietitian Shelby Shanaberger.

For the last five years, Shackelford has been a nurse practitioner at Rocky Mountain Health & Wellness in Eagle. She has also previously worked as a registered nurse at George Washington University Hospital and Inova Alexandria Hospital.

Shackelford received a BS in Nursing from the University of Portland, and MS in Nursing from The George Washington University.

