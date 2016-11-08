Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Advocates for the West is suing Atlanta Gold for contaminating water around its mine, but the company’s president said it is being stopped from fixing the problem causing the Clean Water Act violations. The company owns a mine 60 miles northwest of Boise near the community of Atlanta. It was charged with polluting the water system ...