Environmental group sues Atlanta Gold over mine (access required)

By: Benton Alexander Smith November 8, 2016 0

Advocates for the West is suing Atlanta Gold for contaminating water around its mine, but the company’s president said it is being stopped from fixing the problem causing the Clean Water Act violations. The company owns a mine 60 miles northwest of Boise near the community of Atlanta. It was charged with polluting the water system ...

About Benton Alexander Smith

Benton Alexander Smith is a reporter for the Idaho Business Review, covering the Idaho Legislature, new business, technology and financial services.

