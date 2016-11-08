Jeremy Tamsen appointed director of UI Office of Technology Transfer

Jeremy Tamsen has been appointed by the University of Idaho Office of Research and Economic Development as the director for the Office of Technology Transfer. He’ll report directly to the university’s vice president for research and economic development and will be responsible for developing a vision, strategy and organizational structure to maximize the effectiveness of OTT in serving the needs of faculty, staff, students and external stakeholders.

Tamsen graduated from U of I’s College of Law. He has management, marketing and business development experience in the private sector as well as expertise in working with startup companies. Some of his direct career experiences include serving as a legal extern in the Boise State University Office of Technology Transfer and working for Howard Technology Solutions and Starbucks Coffee Company. He also chaired the Graduate and Professional Students Association at the University of Idaho Boise and served on the President’s Integrated Leadership Cabinet.