Renaming ceremony for Judy Peavey-Derr pathway
November 8, 2016
Pictured here (l-r) are Commissioner Rick Yzaguirre, Judy Peavey-Derr, Commissioner Jim Tibbs and Commissioner Dave Case. Photo courtesy of Ada County.
The Board of Ada County Commissioners (BOCC) has renamed the Three Cities Pathway the Judy Peavey-Derr Pathway in honor of her contributions to this project and the Boise River Greenbelt. The commissioners held a ceremony on Nov. 2 at the Ada County Courthouse.