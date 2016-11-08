Quantcast
Renaming ceremony for Judy Peavey-Derr pathway

By: IBR Staff November 8, 2016 0

Pictured here (l-r) are Commissioner Rick Yzaguirre, Judy Peavey-Derr, Commissioner Jim Tibbs and Commissioner Dave Case. Photo courtesy of Ada County.

The Board of Ada County Commissioners (BOCC) has renamed the Three Cities Pathway the Judy Peavey-Derr Pathway in honor of her contributions to this project and the Boise River Greenbelt. The commissioners held a ceremony on Nov. 2 at the Ada County Courthouse.

