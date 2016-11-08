Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / IBR Headlines / Residential real estate connection formed online through Oregon company (access required)

Residential real estate connection formed online through Oregon company (access required)

By: Chuck Slothower November 8, 2016 0

A Lake Oswego, Ore. company, Zeppidy, has launched an online platform that aims to bring Realtors, buyers and sellers together with services such as document signing and Multiple Listing Service, or MLS, data. The web platform aims to go a step beyond existing real-estate websites such as Zillow and Redfin. Zeppidy purchases MLS data to allow ...

About Chuck Slothower

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2016 Idaho Business Review | 855 W. Broad Street, Suite 103, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo