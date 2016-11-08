Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Construction / St. Luke’s starts work on Children’s Pavilion site (access required)

St. Luke’s starts work on Children’s Pavilion site (access required)

By: Teya Vitu November 8, 2016 0

St. Luke’s Health System in the week of Nov. 7 started dismantling the Treasure Valley Pediatrics building at Jefferson Street and Avenue B as well as drilling the first column holes for the future St. Luke’s Children’s Pavilion at that site. The former pediatrics office, built in 1988, will be dismantled rather than demolished with all ...

Tagged with:

About Teya Vitu

Teya Vitu is an Idaho Business Review reporter, covering commercial real estate, construction, transportation and whatever else may intrigue him in the moment. Join me on Twitter at @IBR_TeyaVitu.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2016 Idaho Business Review | 855 W. Broad Street, Suite 103, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo