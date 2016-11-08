Stephen Miller named to Montana & Idaho CDC board

Stephen R. Miller has been named to the board of directors of the Montana & Idaho Community Development Corporation. He is an associate professor of law at University of Idaho, and an expert in land use and planning, local government, environmental law and sustainability, and community economic development.

Miller received an undergraduate degree from Brown University, a master’s degree in city and regional planning from the University of California, Berkeley and JD from the University of California, Hastings College of Law.

Montana & Idaho CDC is a non-profit organization that provides financing and consulting to small business owners, affordable housing solutions, and financing for not-for-profit facilities.