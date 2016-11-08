Stinker stores launch holiday campaign to help the Idaho Foodbank

Stinker Stores will take part in this year’s Stomp Out Hunger, an effort to provide as much help to families in need as possible this holiday season.

From Nov. 4 to the 14, each store in Idaho will give customers a chance at the register to add to their purchase with a donation to The Idaho Foodbank. Stores will compete to raise the most money.



In 2015, customers of Stinker Stores donated more than $48,000. The company added another $20,000, totaling enough to provide the food for 276,428 meals. This year, Stinker hopes to collect more than $54,000 in customer donations. They have also pledged to renew a match of donations dollar for dollar up to $20,000.

The Foodbank is attempting to raise $1.8 million dollars in the final two months of the year. They plan to distribute the food for 2.5 million meals this holiday season.