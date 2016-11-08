Talking Rain, Albertsons raise $29,300 in food and funds for Foodbank

Quantcast
By: IBR Staff November 8, 2016 0

Photo courtesy of Idaho Foodbank

Albertsons executives competed in a shopping spree on Nov.1, with the benefit going to Idahoans in need. The event, helping The Idaho Foodbank launch its annual Hope for the Holidays campaign, totaled more than $14,400 in food donated by the beverage company Talking Rain and $14,400 in matching monetary donations, also by Talking Rain. Albertsons, which hosted the event, also donated $500 to push the total to more than $29,300 in food and funds.

The competition, put on by Talking Rain’s Ice Out Hunger campaign, challenges two executives to collect the most food they can in a two-minute time frame.

The Idaho Foodbank is hoping to raise more than $1.8 million dollars in the final two months of the year, with a goal of distributing the food for 2.5 million meals and preparing for hunger-relief efforts in the early months of 2017.

 

